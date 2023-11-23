Sunday Jazz is returning to a Lichfield city centre venue next month.

Trumpeter Nick Dewhurst will be joined by pianist Tim Amann and double bass player Tom Moore for the show at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd December.

The trio will play festive tunes mixed in with jazz standards.

Nick said:

“For December’s Sunday Jazz, I’m delighted once again to be joined by two such excellent musicians. “We’ll be playing through a set of music that we like to call a winter warmer – it won’t be exclusively Christmas music, but it will have a festive flavour to help get you into the seasonal spirit.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.