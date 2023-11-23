Members of a local trust have been given a first look at the latest section of a project to restore the Lichfield Canal.

A 500 metre section has been built and lined as part of the Darnford Moors Ecology Park near the Huddlesford arm of the canal.

The Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust (LHCRT) members saw for themselves the outcome of the work which was funded by the European Regional Development Fund, HS2’s Community and Environment Fund, the Biffa Award and the Wesleyan Foundation.

The waterway forms part of the ecology park, providing an aquatic habitat, along with a wetlands area, hedgerow corridors and trees.

In addition to the work to build the canal, ducting has also been installed for electric cables to provide power for electric boats moored there in the future.

Carole Mills, chair of HS2, said:

“We are so grateful to the funders for the grants we’ve received. “We now have another 500-plus metres of canal in water and, once the HS2 section is complete, it will be relatively easy to connect through to Huddlesford. “Not only is Darnford Moors Ecology Park creating a vital space for wildlife and community enjoyment of the blue-green corridor, it’s another step towards making the Lichfield Canal available for navigation. “Huge credit to all our wonderful volunteers for making it happen and to our fabulous members without whose support we couldn’t make the progress we do.” Carole Mills

Darnford Moors Ecology Park is close to the Huddlesford arm of the Lichfield Canal, separated by an area that is due to be redeveloped by HS2.

The high speed rail line crosses the canal route at Cappers Lane, so a new bridge will need to be built and the canal diverted around the railway viaduct arches. This work is due to be completed by 2027 by HS2 contractor Balfour Beatty Vinci.