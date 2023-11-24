The chair of a committee says he was “surprised” to see some details about a potential new £3.5million cinema deal made public.

Lichfield District Council confirmed members of its overview and scrutiny committee would discuss the proposals which could see the authority effectively buy out its partner in the development, Evolve Estates, within two years.

Formal plans have already been submitted for the former Debenhams unit in the Three Spires to be converted into a new four-screen cinema with a deal with an operator expected to be tied up in the coming months.

The council says the new proposals would see it able to “secure long-term benefits” from the facility by purchasing Evolve Estates’ share in the project within the next two years.

But the chair of the committee, Cllr Steve Norman questioned why the information had been made public.

“For obvious reasons, when there are commercial sensitivities involved, public bodies, like Lichfield District Council, has to consider some information in private. “This is the case with the cinema proposal. It might always look secretive to the public, but the ‘public interest’ is paramount and information does become public eventually. “I have been assured that the committee members will be given all the time they need to have their questions answered so that any recommendations are made known to the cabinet for when they consider the report. “However, following the publication of the news, I don’t quite know now what aspects of the report is needed to be held in private and so have written to the leader and chief executive asking for that information.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said that he was keen for as much detail to be in public rather than hidden behind closed doors.

“I’ve made it very clear that officers are only to put information into confidential session where it clearly meets the legal test – and even then to consider redacting raterht than putting entire papers into secret meetings. “Clearly, it is not for me to determine but for our professional officers to decide when that legal test is met. “I promised transparency when elected leader almost five years ago and I will deliver that – even if it that means upsetting some politicians.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council