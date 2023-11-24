The chair of Lichfield District Council has been found to have breached the local authority’s code of conduct.

An investigation had taken place after a complaint was made by an officer over language used by Cllr Derick Cross which the council said “could reasonably be expected to cause awkwardness and discomfort” to the individual.

A cross-party panel found that the representative for Alrewas and Fradley had breached the code of conduct on the grounds of accountability and leadership after he had suggested the female officer be put over his knee”.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“The hearing meticulously reviewed the complaint and statements made by all parties. “After careful deliberation, the panel found that Cllr Cross had failed to follow the code of conduct on the grounds of accountability and leadership. “This decision was reached based on the weight of evidence and in accordance with the council’s stringent ethical standards.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

A decision notice following the hearing said the chair’s language had contravened the expectation that members would “treat officers with respect, dignity and courtesy”.

The council said that as a result “appropriate sanctions” had been applied to Cllr Cross. These include him submitting a formal apology to the officer and be prohibited from making direct contact with them for six months.

“These measures reflect our unwavering stance on misconduct and our responsibility to uphold public trust. “The sub committee did recognise that Cllr Cross was positively forthcoming with a written apology to the complainant as he wished to rectify his misconduct. “Lichfield District Council reiterates its firm commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful workplace for all employees and members. We stand resolute in our dedication to thoroughly investigating any allegations of misconduct. Our goal is to foster an environment free from such behaviours. “This incident serves as a reminder of our ongoing responsibility to maintain the integrity and ethical conduct expected of all council members and staff. Lichfield District Council will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure these standards are met and upheld.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Cllr Cross currently stands as an independent after resigning from the Conservatives when he was suspended by the controlling group at the council.