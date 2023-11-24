The leader of the Lichfield District Council says he is “pleased” that the local authority’s chair intends to stand down after being found to have broken the code of conduct.

The panel found Cllr Derick Cross had used language that “could reasonably be expected to cause awkwardness and discomfort” to the female officer by suggesting she be put over his knee.

After the decision was confirmed, Cllr Cross told Lichfield Live that he would step down at a meeting in December.

The Alrewas and Fradley representative currently stands as an independent after leaving the Conservatives when the group suspended him due to the investigation – later describing some Tory councillors as “nodding donkeys”.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said his actions in suspending Cllr Cross had been vindicated.

“The committee’s findings satisfy me that it was the right decision to suspend Cllr Cross from the Conservative group immediately upon learning of this allegation. “I am also pleased that he will resign at the next meeting of Full Council.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council