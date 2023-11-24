A councillor says he will resign as chair of Lichfield District Council after a hearing found he had breached the code of conduct.

Cllr Derick Cross had been investigated over comments he made to an officer at the local authority.

A decision notice said the complaint had come about after he had suggested the female officer “be put over the member’s knee”.

As a result, a cross-party panel found the member for Alrewas and Fradley had used language that “could reasonably be expected to cause awkwardness and discomfort”.

Cllr Cross, who stands as an independent after quitting the Conservatives following a suspension linked to the investigation into his conduct, told Lichfield Live:

“Having noted the conclusions of the committee, I intend to resign as chairman at the next meeting in December.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

The decision notice following the hearing said the chair’s language had contravened the expectation that members would “treat officers with respect, dignity and courtesy”.

Sanctions applied to the councillor means he has to submit a formal apology to the officer and is banned from making direct contact with them for six months.

A Lichfield District Council spokesperson said:

“These measures reflect our unwavering stance on misconduct and our responsibility to uphold public trust. “The sub committee did recognise that Cllr Cross was positively forthcoming with a written apology to the complainant as he wished to rectify his misconduct. “Lichfield District Council reiterates its firm commitment to ensuring a safe, respectful workplace for all employees and members. We stand resolute in our dedication to thoroughly investigating any allegations of misconduct. Our goal is to foster an environment free from such behaviours. “This incident serves as a reminder of our ongoing responsibility to maintain the integrity and ethical conduct expected of all council members and staff. Lichfield District Council will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure these standards are met and upheld.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson