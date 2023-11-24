Burntwood is getting ready to kick off the festive season in style with an event this weekend.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on at Sankey’s Corner at 5pm tomorrow (25th November).

The event, which runs from 4pm, will also feature market stalls, free funfair rides, a chance to visit Santa and performances by carol singers.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“The Burntwood Christmas Fair and Light Switch On event at Sankey’s Corner really kicks off Christmas. “It’s fantastic to be able to run a truly free event for the residents of our great town. “I can’t thank the businesses, community and staff enough who all make this event a success year on year.” Cllr Darren Ennis, Burntwood Town Council