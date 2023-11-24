Lichfield City will switch their focus back to league action this weekend.

An impressive midweek 6-2 league cup win away at Coton Green was the latest of four victories this season in which Lichfield have netted five or more goals.

The esult also extended the Lichfield’s unbeaten run to 15 games across all competitions.

A win for Lichfield against Uttoxeter Town would see the league’s entertainers close the gap on first place Congleton Town, while three points for the visitors could lift them into the play-off places.

The away side have seen their league form improve recently, winning their last three league outings with Mikey Conlon netting eight times so far.

But Lichfield will be hoping Dan Smith can continue his streak of form which has seen him score 19 times already this season.

Kick off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (25th November) is at 3pm.