Loved ones will be remembered at a special festive service at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.
St Giles Hospice will host the first of its Light Up A Life events at 6pm on Sunday (26th November).
The remembrance events will be held across the region to give people a chance to remember loved ones during the festive season.
Sam Storey, regional and legacy manager at St Giles Hospice, said:
“Our Light Up A Life services give families the opportunity to come together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, whilst supporting the work of the hospice.
“We’re delighted that Light up a Life means so much to people in our local community.”Sam Storey, St Giles Hospice
A service will also be held at St Giles Hospice in Whittington on 30th November, while others will take place in Tamworth, Burton and Cannock.
A virtual service will take place at 6.30pm on 12th December.
People can take part in Light Up A Life by dedicating a light in memory of their loved one on the special tree and joining one of their special services.
Everyone who dedicates a light will receive a special keepsake card to display at Christmas time, featuring their dedication along with a bookmark featuring a poem of remembrance.
For details on how to take part visit www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife.