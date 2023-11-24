Loved ones will be remembered at a special festive service at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.

St Giles Hospice will host the first of its Light Up A Life events at 6pm on Sunday (26th November).

The remembrance events will be held across the region to give people a chance to remember loved ones during the festive season.

Sam Storey, regional and legacy manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Our Light Up A Life services give families the opportunity to come together to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, whilst supporting the work of the hospice. “We’re delighted that Light up a Life means so much to people in our local community.” Sam Storey, St Giles Hospice

A service will also be held at St Giles Hospice in Whittington on 30th November, while others will take place in Tamworth, Burton and Cannock.

A virtual service will take place at 6.30pm on 12th December.

People can take part in Light Up A Life by dedicating a light in memory of their loved one on the special tree and joining one of their special services.

Everyone who dedicates a light will receive a special keepsake card to display at Christmas time, featuring their dedication along with a bookmark featuring a poem of remembrance.

For details on how to take part visit www.stgileshospice.com/lightupalife.