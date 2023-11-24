Residents and businesses in Streethay will soon find themselves trapped by temporary traffic lights.

Work is due to begin next week on gas main works on the A5127 Burton Road near Trent Valley island.

But now HS2 has confirmed roadworks will also be taking place on the same stretch at the junction with Thompson Way and the A38 slip road from 9th to 17th December.

It will mean drivers will need to negotiate temporary traffic lights on both exits from Streethay.

A spokesperson for HS2 said:

“To allow for the construction of the railway and to continue to ensure a safe and reliable water supply, South Staffs Water will be diverting an existing 18 inch water main early in 2024. “South Staffs Water will be carrying out the trial hole works on existing water mains to inform its upcoming diversionary works. “In order to carry out the work safely, the existing traffic lights [at the A38 slip road junction] will be temporarily replaced with four way lights for the duration of the works.” HS2 spokesperson

The main water main works are due to begin in mid-January.

The temporary traffic lights will be the latest to blight residents who have been left unable to access Streethay via the A38 due to a long-term slip road closure for HS2, while a series of roadworks in and around Trent Valley island has caused lengthy tailbacks.

The transport misery has been compounded by trains not running on the Cross City Line from Lichfield Trent Valley because of platform repairs which are not due to be completed until the end of the year.