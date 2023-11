A regular Sunday acoustic session in Lichfield will be given a festive twist this weekend.

The event at The Hub at St Mary’s on Sunday (26th November) will feature a programme of Christmas classics.

Among the acts on the bill are Ben Foulds, Agata Giec, CiCi Howells and Dan Conroy.

The show will kick-off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.