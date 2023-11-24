Tourism businesses are set to benefit from increased access to support thanks to a new partnership.

As part of a national reform of tourism bodies across England, VisitEngland has approved Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent’s joint application to become an accredited Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP).

The LVEP will operate alongside other accredited bodies including neighbouring partnerships Birmingham, Solihull and The Black Country, Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby, and Marketing Cheshire.

As well as achieving a nationally recognised official status, LVEPs will work together with the public and private sector to help shape and deliver national strategy and activities aimed at promoting tourism.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and Cabinet lead for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We welcome the news from VisitEngland that we have been able to secure LVEP accreditation for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “There has been huge effort taken by operators in Staffordshire and the Local Authorities coming together to promote and safeguard our visitor economy. “We are proud to continue this commitment to deliver one of England’s largest LVEPs. Recruitment to the next LVEP board will start imminently”. Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“This announcement is fantastic news for the visitor economy in Lichfield and Staffordshire. “There are numerous advantages including funding opportunities, support and advice from Visit England and the benefits gained from everyone working together. “Securing LVEP status will help us make the most of what Lichfield District and the county has to offer.” Janice Silvester-Hall