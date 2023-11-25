An artist is giving people the chance to send a Christmas card with a local twist this year.

Jackie Roberts, from Love2dream, has created new designs to allow people to send festive wishes from their home area.

They include locations such as Lichfield, Alrewas, Whittington and Barton-under-Needwood.

The cards are available to buy from locations including The Hub at St Mary’s, Poms and the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.

They cost £1.50 each or are available in packs of eight.

For more details visit www.Love2dream.co.uk