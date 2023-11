Burntwood face a tough test this weekend as they welcome second placed Old Saltleians.

The CCE Sportsway side go into the game full of confidence after wins in their last two outings, including a 54-8 triumph over basement side Harborne last time out.

The results have left them fifth in the table, six points adrift of the visitors today (25th November).

Kick-off is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere the 3rds travel to Newcastle 4ths.