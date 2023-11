The Christmas lights have been officially switched in Chasetown High Street.

The event took place on Thursday (23rd November) and saw fairground rides, festive treats and a free Santa’s Grotto.

It was organised by local business Tara Group, with Charmaine Sweeney from the company joining Cllr Darren Ennis to switch on the lights.

A second switch-on event will take place at Sankey’s Corner today (25th November).