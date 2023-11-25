Highways chiefs say more than 16,300 potholes have been fixed so far this year – and have promised more will be repaired in the coming months.

Staffordshire County Council said the figure for 2023 so far had passed the total amount carried out in the whole of 2022, where 16,039 repairs were completed.

The national average sees local authorities fix around 11,200 potholes each year.

The county council said investments in new equipment to fix potholes and the use of technology to help identify them was supporting efforts to fix local roads.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We inspect over 1,200 miles of roads and footways each month to check for safety defects because we know how important it is to keep our highways well maintained. “These figures show that Staffordshire County Council is well above the national average when it comes to pothole repairs and it something we are very proud of. On average, our crews fill a pothole every eight minutes. “To deliver on our promise to fix more of our county’s roads, we have invested £30million on cutting edge technology, including use of artificial intelligence and the innovative JCB Pothole Pro, to detect and repair defects.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Efforts to tackle potholes are also set to be boosted after it was confirmed Staffordshire would be receiving more than £186million of the £8.3billion earmarked for roads following the decision to halt phase two of HS2.