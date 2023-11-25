Lichfield City came from a goal down to win late on against Uttoxeter Town.

An 80th minute penalty for Dan Lomas and a strike from Lewi Burnside five minutes from time secured all three points in front of a big crowd at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Ivor Green made six changes to his line-up following the midweek away win at Coton Green, but Uttoxeter managed to frustrate their hosts in the first 45 minutes as they held out defensively, while in possession they looked to exploit the wide areas.

Lichfield won an early free kick 30 yards out, but Joe Haines’ effort was parried away by keeper Charlie Wood.

A ball into the box from Burnside narrowly missed Dan Smith in the middle, before shots from Liam Kirton and Burnside flew wide.

Both sides exchanged efforts towards the end of the opening half, but neither could find a goal before the interval.

The second half began in the same way that the first half ended with neither side looking likely to make the breakthrough.

But the game received the injection of life that it needed just before the hour mark as Uttoxeter were awarded a penalty which was smashed passed James Beeson.

Lichfield replied by making a double substitution to try and get back into the game and were soon saw their gamble rewarded.

A piece of luck gifted City a way back into the game as Dan Smith’s block in enemy territory rebounded onto the corner flag and rolled back into play. The forward was able to regain the ball before being taken down in the box to win his side a penalty of their own.

Lomas delivered from the spot and Lichfield were back in the game with ten minutes to go.

City went close to getting in front through Dom Lewis before Burnside capitalised on a deflection and slotted the ball past the Uttoxeter keeper to seal all three points.

Lichfield continued to battle until the final whistle as they held on for all three points to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games across all competitions.