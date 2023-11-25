People are being asked to give their views on a new design code which will help shape future developments across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Produced by built environment company BDP, the document will become a blueprint for Lichfield District Council to control how new properties will look by forming part of the decision process for future planning applications.

The code was drawn up following community workshops and defines areas as one of six land types:

Lichfield city centre

Lichfield Cathedral precinct

Suburban

Village

Rural

Employment

Each definition will identify aspects such as nature, built form, identity, public realm, resources and lifespan. The areas then have an individual design guide to define how any new developments should look.

Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and Local Plan, said:

“We are inviting every resident and business owner in the district to review the design code and consider how it could affect the character of the district. “Do you think it will help create the sort of place you wish to live and work in? We are appealing for your feedback as it is critical in ensuring the district develops in ways that benefit everyone.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

People can give their views online by reviewing the draft design code online and taking the survey. Alternatively, the document can be viewed at District Council House on Frog Lane, Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm.

The deadline for feedback is 8th December, after which the draft design code will be reviewed and considered by cabinet.