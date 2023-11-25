A report is recommending that plans for 55 new homes to be built on land in Streethay are approved.

The development would see existing warehouse units ion the site off Burton Road demolished.

The scheme also includes proposals to create a new 82-space car park for the nearby Trent Valley Station.

Warehouses on the land had previously been used by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food. They were purchased by Network Rail in 2005 as part of the West Coast Main Line upgrade but have been out of use since 2013.

A planning report said the site had been earmarked for residential development in the Local Plan and was considered an “infill” proposal due to properties built nearby as part of the Roman Heights scheme.

It added:

“It is clear that the buildings have not been abandoned and the applicant has been unable to lease or use them for their lawful use. The buildings have not been in continuous use for a six-month period within the last three years. “It is acknowledged through the location of the site adjacent to the West Coast Main Line and an A-classified road that the future amenity of occupiers should be given thorough consideration in relation to noise impacts. “The council’s environmental health officer has reviewed the submissions and additional information provided by the applicant, concluding that subject to the necessary noise mitigation the scheme would cause no unacceptable detriment to future occupiers of the dwellings. “The proposed erection of up to 55 dwellings is considered to present a sustainable and appropriate form of development within this location. The principle of development is considered to be acceptable in that the application site lies within the settlement boundary of Lichfield within an allocated site for residential development.” Planning officer’s report

A decision on the proposals will be made by Lichfield District Council’s planning committee on Monday (27th November).