Chasetown make the trip to Mossley this weekend as they look to close the gap on the play-off spots.

The Scholars have suffered a loss and a defeat in their last two outings.

They face a Mossley side today (25th November) who sit a place and three points behind Chasetown in the table.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Chasetown have confirmed that they will return to The Scholars Ground next month after works were completed on a new playing surface.

Other improvements have also been carried out off the pitch, meaning their home game with Witton Albion on 2nd December will see them finally return to their home ground.

The Scholars have also seen some fixtures re-arranged, with their trip to Nantwich now set to take place on 16th January due to the home side’s ongoing involvement in the FA Trophy.

Chasetown’s clash with Stafford Town in the Walsall Senior Cup on 12th December has also been postponed and will be played a week later on 19th December instead.