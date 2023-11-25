A van has been recovered by police after being stolen in Shenstone.

The silver Ford transit was taken from the car park at Trinity Methodist Church at some time between 7.30pm and 9pm on Thursday (23rd November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The vehicle was secure and was stolen without keys – fortunately, it had a tracker and the owner was able to notify the police of its location in Birmingham. “This resulted in the vehicle being located and the owner was reunited with his van. “There has been an increase in theft of vans across the county and owners are encouraged to consider additional locks and installing trackers.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson