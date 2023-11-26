Three new community art installations are to be showcased as the Illuminated Arboretum event returns.

Visitors to the National Arboretum will be able to explore the works created as part of the Guiding Lights project from 7th to 23rd December.

They include the Flowers of Remembrance which has seen 500 students use recycled materials to create a garden honouring those who have left their market on communities.

The Archway of Hope has seen willow art created under the guidance of Nita Rao, while the Windrush Path of Illumination was created by community groups to reflect the journey fo those who embarked on the historical journey to Britain.

Rachel Smith, head of participation and learning at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“As part of our Guiding Lights project, we have worked with over 650 people from school and community groups, aged from five to 95 years old, to weave together arts, culture, history, reflection and remembrance. “Available for visitors to explore throughout our normal opening hours and as part of Illuminated Arboretum, the three new installations reflect our commitment to passing the baton of remembrance to future generations.” Rachel Smith

This year’s Illuminated Arboretum light trail offers new installations alongside the used in previous years.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the Alrewas centre for remembrance, said:

“In what has become an annual highlight of the festive season across the region, Illuminated Arboretum is a must-do experience for visitors of all ages. “Our 2023 event features a new route with a whole range of multisensory installations to create a truly magical experience for visitors as they discover different illuminated areas of the 150-acres of gardens and woodlands.” Neill Martin-Hoare

Tickets to Illuminated Arboretum cost £24 per adult and £14 for children, with under 5s and carers free. For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.