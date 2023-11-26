A charity is urging people to help support their lifesaving work.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has made the appeal ahead of the global giving initiative, Giving Tuesday (28th November).

Communities are being encouraged to collectively fundraise £288 to pay for a critical car mission in their area.

The charity hopes the 24-hour fundraiser will ensure its medics can continue saving lives and treating injured people.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and engagement at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“On the back of the Black Friday weekend, Giving Tuesday is a great way for people to give back to their community. “Supporting us this Giving Tuesday means we can continue to reach and treat those who are critically ill and injured in the local area. “We would like to thank all of our supporters who have chosen to donate to our essential pre-hospital emergency service – you have truly helped to make missions possible and have kept families and loved ones together.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance

For more details on how to take part and donate, visit the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Facebook page.