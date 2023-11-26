Passengers are being urged to check their journeys ahead of the latest round of industrial action by railway workers next month.

Members of the ASLEF union will strike on 3rd December, while an overtime ban will also be in place from 1st to 9th December.

The moves mean that timetable alterations will be put in place by West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway, while the full strike day will see no services run across the network of both companies.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for both operators, said:

“It is disappointing that industrial action is continuing to affect passengers’ journeys in the lead up to the busy Christmas period. “Passengers will need to use alternative modes of transport on Sunday 3 December as no services will be in operation on any route. I also urge passengers to check their journeys between Friday 1 December and Saturday 9 December as services may be subject to short-notice cancellation. “Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.” Jonny Wiseman