Police are searching for two men after an incident in Shenstone.

Officers say two white males wearing black balaclavas climbed over a gate into property on Holly Hill Road at 3.30pm yesterday (25th November)

They are believed to have travelled in a white Audi with a registration beginning KP17 which was outside the address at the time of the incident.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“The males were seen by the people living at the property and they fled when they were seen and shouted at. “The Audi headed off down Holly Hill Road in the direction of Stonnall.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 493 of 25th November.