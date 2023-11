The community in Whittington will be marking the start of Advent with a traditional Carols around the Christmas tree event next month.

The longstanding tradition will also see the lights for the tree – donated by Richard and Sara Dyott from Freeford Manor – switched on.

A local band will perform with people able to join in with the carol singing.

The event takes place outside Whittington Village Hall at 6.45pm on 6th December.