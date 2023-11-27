Aston Villa’s European Cup winning captain will sign copies of his book in Lichfield.

Dennis Mortimer will be on Market Square from 10am until 12.30pm on 9th December.

His autobiography, The Full Morty, charts a career that saw him lift the famous trophy in Rotterdam in 1982.

After signing for Coventry City as a teenager, Mortimer then moved to Villa Park where he became a key part of the team during one of the club’s most successful periods.

But a falling out with the club’s chairman led to his exit, with his career continuing with spells at Brighton, Sheffield United and Birmingham City before moving into coaching.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Markets said:

“Dennis will be on the picture frame stall where there will be the opportunity to meet him. “Signed framed photos of Dennis and Tony Morley will be available to buy along with copies of Dennis’ new book.” Lichfield Markets spokesperson