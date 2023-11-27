Burntwood residents are being given the chance to get their items fixed at the town’s final repair and share cafe event of the year.

Taking place at St Joseph’s RC Church on Saturday (2nd December), it will see volunteer repairers trying to give a second life to items such as tools, electrical, computers, phones and toys.

The event, which runs from 10am to 1pm, will also see a demonstration of 3D printing for people to find out how parts can be created to prevent things having to be thrown away.

Admission is free, but donations for repairs are welcome.

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page