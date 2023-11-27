A Lichfield group helping support people in the city have been nominated for an award.

The Late Light Listeners were put forward for the Staffordshire County Council Unsung Heroes accolade by Cllr Colin Greatorex.

The group, made up of volunteers from local churches, was set up 12 years ago and provides support for revellers across the city centre each Saturday night.

David West-Mullen, from the Late Night Listeners, said:

“What an honour it is to be recognised for our contribution to our local community.” David West-Mullen