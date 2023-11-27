Guitarist and singer-songwriter Steve Gibbons will bring more than half-a-century of experience to the stage when he performs in Lichfield.

The Birmingham-born star will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 10th December.

His career has seen 17 albums drawing on influences from blues, country and even psychedelia.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“The legend that is Steve Gibbons has withstood the fads and fashions of the music business for over four decades. With a huge repertoire of original material to draw on, his setlist is always fresh and surprising. “Join us for hard driving, country-flavoured classic rock’n’roll fronted by this legendary rhythm and blues guitarist vocalist.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £18. For booking details visit the Lichfield Arts website.