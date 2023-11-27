Guitarist and singer-songwriter Steve Gibbons will bring more than half-a-century of experience to the stage when he performs in Lichfield.
The Birmingham-born star will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on 10th December.
His career has seen 17 albums drawing on influences from blues, country and even psychedelia.
A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:
“The legend that is Steve Gibbons has withstood the fads and fashions of the music business for over four decades. With a huge repertoire of original material to draw on, his setlist is always fresh and surprising.
“Join us for hard driving, country-flavoured classic rock’n’roll fronted by this legendary rhythm and blues guitarist vocalist.”Lichfield Arts spokesperson
Tickets are £18. For booking details visit the Lichfield Arts website.