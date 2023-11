Children are being invited to make their own traditional toys at an event in Lichfield.

Professor Custard’s Toy Workshop takes place at The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum from 11am to 12.15pm on 2nd December.

Tickets cost £4 per child and all participants must be accompanied by an adult.

Places can be booked by calling 01543 264972.

Professor Custard’s Amazing Automaton display is also in the museum on the same day. Admission is free from 12.45pm to 3.30pm.