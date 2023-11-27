A Christmas Tractor Run is returning to help raise money for charity.

Organised by Staffordshire Young Farmers Club and South Staffs Water, the event will take place on Sunday (3rd December).

The tractors will set off from Blithbury at 6pm before calling in at:

Hamstall Ridware at 6.10pm

Hill Ridware at 6.30pm

Colton at 7pm

Blithfield Reservoir at 7.15pm

Abbots Bromley at 7.35pm

Donations will be split between the Staffordshire Young Farmers Club and St Giles Hospice.

More details are available online.