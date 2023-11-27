A Christmas Tractor Run is returning to help raise money for charity.
Organised by Staffordshire Young Farmers Club and South Staffs Water, the event will take place on Sunday (3rd December).
The tractors will set off from Blithbury at 6pm before calling in at:
- Hamstall Ridware at 6.10pm
- Hill Ridware at 6.30pm
- Colton at 7pm
- Blithfield Reservoir at 7.15pm
- Abbots Bromley at 7.35pm
Donations will be split between the Staffordshire Young Farmers Club and St Giles Hospice.
More details are available online.