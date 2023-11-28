Police have made an arrest after a man suffered serious head injuries in Fazeley.

The victim, who is in his 40s, remains in a stable condition after the incident on Lichfield Street just after 3.10am on Sunday (26th November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said CCTV checks and interviews in the area had led to a 20-year-old man from Tamworth being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

“Officers are keen to speak to people who were in the area at the time or those with any information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 95 of 26th November. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.