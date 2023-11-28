A Christmas toy appeal is being launched in Lichfield to support youngsters across the community.
The event last year saw more than £40,000 worth of gifts handed out to schools, organisations and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald Suite.
This will be the sixth year the initiative has run and organiser Elaine Hutchings said the need for such a scheme is now greater than ever.
“I’m so very grateful to the community and local businesses that are supporting this appeal.
“I have noticed a significant rise in demand this year already as times are hard for many people. My biggest fear is missing someone and so I strive to reach as many as possible. .
“While it is nice for children to receive a present at Christmas, I like to think it’s less about the gift and more about sharing and caring for one another, people coming together and being inclusive.”Elaine Hutchings
People can get involved and donate via an Amazon Wishlist or by dropping off items at collection points:
- Darwin Court Care Home
- Tesco Express, Netherstowe Lane
- Tesco Extra, Church Street
- PJS Autos, Crossfield Industrial Estate
- Howden Insurance, Bore Street
- The George IV, Bore Street
- Tesco Express, Three Spires
- The Photo Shop, Tudor Row
- Bowbrook, Worthington Road, Fradley
- Rymans Christmas Trees, Manor Farm, Wall
Elaine added:
“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year for families, so giving a gift and putting a smile on their faces is just a small way to say we are thinking of them and they are not alone.”Elaine Hutchings