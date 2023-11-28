A Christmas toy appeal is being launched in Lichfield to support youngsters across the community.

The event last year saw more than £40,000 worth of gifts handed out to schools, organisations and the Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald Suite.

This will be the sixth year the initiative has run and organiser Elaine Hutchings said the need for such a scheme is now greater than ever.

“I’m so very grateful to the community and local businesses that are supporting this appeal. “I have noticed a significant rise in demand this year already as times are hard for many people. My biggest fear is missing someone and so I strive to reach as many as possible. . “While it is nice for children to receive a present at Christmas, I like to think it’s less about the gift and more about sharing and caring for one another, people coming together and being inclusive.” Elaine Hutchings

People can get involved and donate via an Amazon Wishlist or by dropping off items at collection points:

Darwin Court Care Home

Tesco Express, Netherstowe Lane

Tesco Extra, Church Street

PJS Autos, Crossfield Industrial Estate

Howden Insurance, Bore Street

The George IV, Bore Street

Tesco Express, Three Spires

The Photo Shop, Tudor Row

Bowbrook, Worthington Road, Fradley

Rymans Christmas Trees, Manor Farm, Wall

Elaine added:

“Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year for families, so giving a gift and putting a smile on their faces is just a small way to say we are thinking of them and they are not alone.” Elaine Hutchings