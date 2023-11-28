A Lichfield funeral business is hosting a festive event to “spread joy and goodwill throughout the community”.

FM and J Wait will host Wait’s Winter Wonderland from 10am to 4pm on Friday (1st December) at their Bird Street base.

There will be activities including a festive raffle with prizes including vouchers and a Christmas hamper. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to buy festive treats for Lichfield Foodbank.

Graham Hall, business leader at FM and J Wait, said:

“This event embodies our commitment to fostering a sense of community and extending a helping hand to those in need. It’s an opportunity for us all to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of others during the holiday season. “I’d like to extend my thanks to the wonderful local businesses, Walter Smith and Hadley Reclaimed for their kind donations and support.” Graham Hall

Hot drinks, mince pies and soup will be provided for people attending the event.