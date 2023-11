Police say a man they wanted to speak to about a fight in Lichfield city centre earlier this year has been identified.

Officers had released a CCTV image of the individual as part of an investigation into a fight outside Walkabout on Bird Street at 1am on 24th June.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the man had now been identified.

However, they are still keen with anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 101, quoting incident 50 of 24th June.