Visitors to the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum will be enjoy a festive celebration this weekend.

The Lichfield attraction will host the Johnson Family Christmas event between 11am and 3.30pm on 3rd December.

The museum will be decorated for the festive season, while the event will feature performances from the Lichfield Lighthouse Company, storyteller Christine Genders and festive poetry readings.

There will also be a family craft and activity trail.

Admission is free.