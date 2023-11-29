People are being urged not to take risks as they try to keep warm during the cold spell.

Sub-zero temperatures have hit parts of Staffordshire this week with the forecast of more cold weather to come.

But with cost of living continue to be an issue, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is warning people not to take risks when trying to find cheaper ways to keep warm.

Firefighters said things such as using diesel heaters, homemade log burners or outdoor barbecues indoors risked causing an accidental blaze or even carbon monoxide poisoning.

Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s head of prevent, protect and partnerships, said:

“The cost of living crisis has meant that now, more than ever, people are struggling to heat their homes affordably. “As the most vulnerable try to be more resourceful in keeping their homes warm, they are potentially creating a serious fire hazard, which endangers their own lives and that of those around them. “As we always say, prevention is better than cure. It is far easier for you to safely heat your home than it is for us to put out a fire. “Responsible heating is the only way to ensure your safety during these freezing conditions.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire chiefs are also warning dog owners to keep their animals on leads near frozen pools, canals and lakes and not to try and rescue them if they do enter the water.

Ian added:

“Frozen water is often not as strong as it looks – the ice can easily break and cause shock to set in should anyone fall through. “Dog walkers and people near frozen water need to take extra care to make sure they don’t accidentally fall in. Playing and walking on frozen water can easy turn fatal and should be avoided at all costs. “By taking extra steps and speaking to people about the dangers involved with cold weather snaps, we can all work together to minimise risk, stop tragic accidents and help keep our communities safe.” Ian Read, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service