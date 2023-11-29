Residents in Lichfield are being warned of the risks of parcel theft after beer and chocolates were stolen.

A package containing the items was taken from a doorstep on Ryknild Street at around 11.40am on 24th November.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson confirmed the items had been left as a gift from a neighbour, with the theft being captured on a doorbell cam.

The incident comes after the force had previously warned of a potential rise in such thefts in the run up to Christmas.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“To help prevent your parcel from being stolen you can take steps such as tracking your delivery to ensure someone is at home, or arranging for it to delivered to a trusted neighbour. “Alternatively, you can use an off-site locker service for deliveries as these are usually in busy, safer locations such as supermarkets.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information on the incident on Ryknild Street can contact police on 101, quoting incident 284 of 24th November.