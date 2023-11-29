An MP is to run the London Marathon in aid of a Whittington charity.

Eddie Hughes will stand in the Tamworth constituency – which will include Whittington, Stonnall, Fazeley and Shenstone – at the next General Election when a boundary shake-up sees his current Walsall North seat disappear.

The Conservative MP said he was looking forward to pounding the streets of the capital in aid of St Giles Hospice.

“Whittington is a wonderful local community with a strong spirit, and St Giles Hospice is an essential part of it, offering invaluable support and care. “Running in the London Marathon is more than a personal challenge; it’s an opportunity to support St Giles Hospice and thank their amazing staff and volunteers for the hard work they do.” Eddie Hughes

Eddie is a regular participant in ParkRun events and says running as being an important part of his life and that of many others.

“Fitness is about more than physical health; it’s about fostering community spirit, mental wellbeing, and challenging ourselves. “I hope my run motivates others to embrace new challenges and support causes dear to them.” Eddie Hughes

People can donate to his marathon charity challenge online.