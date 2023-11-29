Rail chiefs say work to restore Cross City Line services to a station in Lichfield is still on track to take place over the Christmas and New Year period.

Passengers have not been able to travel to and from Lichfield Trent Valley on the line since July due to a platform upgrade project.

The previous structure was removed earlier in the year, but the installation of a replacement will not be carried out until the festive period.

Network Rail bosses said Cross City Line services would be restored in the New Year.

Dave Penney, Network Rail’s North West and Central region passenger director, said:

“While people enjoy time with their friends and families over Christmas, thousands of Network Rail staff will be working round-the-clock to maintain and improve the railway to provide passengers with better, more reliable journeys in the New Year. “I know there is never a good time to disrupt journeys while we carry out large pieces of work but whenever possible we do this at times when there are significantly fewer people travelling by train, such as Christmas and other bank holidays. “I appreciate people have important plans, so I urge them to please plan ahead and check before they travel for the latest journey information.” Dave Penney

Other maintenance projects will also be carried out on the West Coast Main Line during the traditional railway shutdown on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

But some of the works are likely to cause disruption beyond those dates, with passengers advised to check their journeys in advance at www.nationalrail.co.uk.