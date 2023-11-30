Audiences enjoying a pantomime in Lichfield are being asked to help support local organisations.

Performances at the Lichfield Garrick will once again feature collection buckets, following on from previous years which saw much-needed funding distributed to good causes.

The initiative will continue this year with funds from donations at Beauty and the Beast shows supporting the Lichfield Garrick Charitable Trust and We Love Lichfield

Daniel Buckroyd, artistic director and chief executive of the Lichfield Garrick, said:

“We have a packed programmed of shows including our highly-anticipated Garrick panto, a beloved tradition that brings joy to our wonderful city during this festive season. “We hope this platform will allow everyone to spread festive cheer and make a difference across the district in the future.” Daniel Buckroyd

The Lichfield Garrick Theatre Charitable Trust supports cultural activities for young people and community groups to help tackle inequalities and loneliness, while We Love Lichfield provides grants to a range of voluntary groups, with more than £300,000 handed out across the district.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“The voluntary sector is the fabric of our community. I don’t know what we’d do without these special people who help so many. “Both we and Lichfield Garrick are immensely grateful for all contributions. “With ever-increasing costs, they need help, and we will ensure everything raised will help continue the valued work of these voluntary groups.” Simon Price