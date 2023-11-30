A new management board could be introduced to oversee the joint waste service across Lichfield and Burntwood.

A meeting next week will hear about the plans for a “realignment of member and officer responsibilities”.

The service, which delivers waste collections for Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council, was set up in 2010 and is overseen by councillors from across both local authorities.

But a report to a meeting of the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee, said an amended way of overseeing the service was now being proposed.

“At a November 2022 meeting, it was noted that the joint committee was focusing a considerable amount of time on operational matters rather than strategic horizon scanning. “A structure that delegated operational matters to officers in the joint waste service area was deemed preferable.”

The introduction of a new management board similar to that used in other areas, such as building control, is being put forward.

The report added:

“An arrangement that allows for greater efficiencies is desired, with less of a burden on member and officer time. “These resources could provide a more responsive and effective service for residents, able to quickly respond to issues outside the confines of the current committee arrangement.”

The joint waste service has hit the headlines this week after it emerged residents in the Lichfield District Council area would pay £4 a month more for their brown bin collections than those living in the Tamworth Borough Council area.

The report over the future management of the service will be discussed at a meeting of the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Committee on Monday (4th December).