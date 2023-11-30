Drivers paying for their parking in Lichfield will be helping to plant new trees as part of a festive campaign.

PayByPhone, which allows motorists to pay for their stays in car parks in Lichfield using an app, is launching its Green Christmas initiative,

The scheme sees a tree planted for every 100 parking transactions on its platform.

The company hopes the initiative, which runs throughout December, will see 100,000 trees in the ground.

Adam Dolphin, UK Managing Director at PayByPhone, said:

“We are extremely proud to be launching our Green Christmas campaign for the fifth year and have been overwhelmed with the amount of support we have received in past years. “We are really looking forward to seeing what fantastic results we can produce this year.” Adam Dolphin, PayByPhone

More information on the Green Christmas scheme, which is being run in partnership with Eden Reforestation Projects, is available on the PayByPhone website.