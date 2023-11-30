A new campaign is hoping to showcase independent traders and events in Lichfield and Burntwood this Christmas.

The Have a Magical Christmas promotion is being run by Visit Lichfield with the aiming of showcasing the area as “a top destination for Christmas shopping and celebrations”.

The campaign is calling on people to shop locally and support the markets, light shows, music performances, carol concerts and festive workshops.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for high streets and the visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“We are thrilled to launch our Visit Lichfield Christmas campaign. “Our goal is not only to showcase the incredible products available from our independent traders but also create a magical atmosphere through the many festive events and activities that draw people into our beautiful district during this special time of year.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The initiative has seen Visit Lichfield partner with local businesses to offer discounts and special deals to Visit Lichfield card holders.

Details on how to apply are on the visitlichfield.co.uk website – while the Lichfield Live What’s On calendar also hosts details on a range of local events.