A new recording by Lichfield Cathedral Choir has been released.

Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols has been released on all streaming platforms today (30th November).

It features performances from the choir and harpist Katie Salomon, with solos by BBC Young Chorister of the Year in 2020, Josie Sim, and choral scholars Sophie Okay and Poppy Da Costa.

Ben Lamb, director of music for Lichfield Cathedral Choir, said:

“This has long been one of my favourite Christmas pieces and I felt it was the perfect time to showcase our reformed top line, not least because many of these singers’ time in the choir was hugely affected by the pandemic. “It was apparent from the first glimpse that this was music that they adored. I couldn’t be more pleased with their performance and I’m sure everyone who listens to it will be too.” Ben Lamb

The recording, which can also be heard on the choir website, will also be given an official launch at a Christmas by Candlelight concert at Lichfield Cathedral on 21st December.

The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield, said:

“I could not be more proud of our cathedral choir. “This superb recording of a true Christmas classic will be my companion through the dark days of Advent through the splendour of Christmas and on towards Epiphany and Candlemas.” The Rt Revd Jan McFarlane, Interim Dean of Lichfield