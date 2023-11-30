Shoppers in Lichfield are being urged to help those less fortunate this Christmas through a food collection initiative.

FareShare and the Trussell Trust have warned that record levels of people will require help from organisations such as food banks this winter.

As a result, Lichfield’s Tesco stores will be hosting collection points for long-life items to be dropped off by customers.

The initiative will run in Tesco stores from today until Saturday (2nd December).

Ken Murphy, Tesco CEO, said:

“Over the last ten years our generous customers have helped donate over 100 million meals to communities across the UK. “Whether it’s in your local store through the Winter Food Collection or via your Clubcard points online, even the smallest donation can make a real difference to someone else’s Christmas.” Ken Murphy, Tesco

The top most-needed items required from shoppers are:

UHT and powered milk

Tinned meat and fish

Sponge/rice pudding

Long-life fruit juice

Cooking/pasta sauces

Tinned vegetables

Tinned and dried soup

Pasta, rice and noodles

Cereal and porridge

Tea and coffee

Emma Revie, Trussell Trust’s chief executive, said:

“The support provided by Tesco and their customers is invaluable to the food banks in our network, especially at this time of year when we anticipate that our network will be providing an emergency food parcel every eight seconds. “The generous donations received are vital in ensuring food banks can meet the urgent levels of need, whilst we work towards a future where everyone can afford the essentials.” Emma Revie, Trussell Trust