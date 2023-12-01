Police are appealing for information after a stolen car was abandoned in Lichfield.

The vehicle was left at Yoxall Way in Streethay at around 5pm yesterday (30th November).

PCSO Costas Karpi, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“CCTV shows offenders towing the stolen vehicle in what looks like a small, dark blue Citroen with a white roof.

“It seems the locking system was activated by the stolen vehicle which in turn caused issues for the offenders, making it impossible for them to continue towing it.

“CCTV shows numerous persons and vehicles passing by the offenders who at that time were trying to reattach the tow rope.

“The offenders gave up on the vehicle and left at around 5.05pm, driving past Co-op along Yoxall way before turning back and leaving the area.”

