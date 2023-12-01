Chasetown will make their long-awaited return to The Scholars Ground this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men have been forced to temporarily relocate this season while work was carried out to install a new playing surface.

Improvements have also been made off the pitch with upgraded facilities added while the team have been relocated to Boldmere St Michaels.

But the big return will take place tomorrow (2nd December) when they welcome Witton Albion.

Chairman Steve Jones told the Chasetown podcast he was looking forward to seeing everyone back at The Scholars Ground.

“It’s been a long time. We’ve played at Boldmere St Michaels and I’d like to thank them as they’ve been brilliant and hospitable. But we can’t wait to get back home. “There’s no place like home. Players like to play in front of crowds and they can’t wait to get back. “Ultimately, from a commercial aspect the football club can’t wait to get back either. We’ve been paying for another facility and we haven’t had any revenue from match days. “We’ve been spending a fair amount of money so it’ll be good to get some back into the coffers.” Steve Jones

The Scholars will be hoping their homecoming will see three points added to their tally as they look to close the gap on the play-off chasing pack.

Chasetown currently sit ninth in the table, five points behind fifth placed Clitheroe having played a game less.

Hoping to spoil the homecoming party tomorrow will be a Witton Albion side who sit in 15th and could move to within a point of their hosts if they can pick up the victory.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.