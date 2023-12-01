An annual festive celebration of the music of John Rutter is coming to Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the John Rutter Quartet on 17th December.

Singers Lydia Rae, Nick Allen, Deb Allen and Chris Allen will be accompanied on piano by Ian Stephenson for the concert which will feature well-known classics and festive favourites.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“John Rutter’s music has been a Christmas staple for choirs across the UK for many years. “Hearing it performed by these four fabulous musicians in The Hub is going to be an extra special treat.” Anthony Evans, The Hub at St Mary’s

Tickets are £14. For booking details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.